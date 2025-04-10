Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adria Pedrosa headshot

Adria Pedrosa Injury: Late call Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Pedrosa (hip) has trained normally this week with the team and will be a late call for Friday's clash against Valencia, coach Garcia Pimienta said in the press conference.

Pedrosa is a late call for Friday's game and is expected to travel with the squad. His availability will be determined based on his sensations closer to kickoff. If cleared, he will likely return directly to the starting lineup at left-back. If not, Nemanja Gudelj could be in line to replace him.

Adria Pedrosa
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now