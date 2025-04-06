Fantasy Soccer
Adria Pedrosa Injury: Set to be evaluated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Pedrosa was forced off with a hip injury in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Atlético Madrid. He will be set for scans on Monday to find out the severity of his injury.

Pedrosa had to be taken off at halftime with a hip injury, which could lead to a short absence. He had been playing a ton of late, starting the last nine La Liga games in a row, collecting 29 clearances, 24 crosses (four accurate) and 18 tackles in that span.

