Pedrosa came on in the 74th minute and made an immediate impact, assisting Grady Diangana for the goal. His minutes have been limited this season, appearing in 12 matches and starting just four of Elche's 19 league games. However, he has been efficient with the time he has been given, recording 16 chances created, 10 successful crosses, and two goal contributions, numbers that place him among the top LaLiga fullbacks in those categories despite playing only 506 minutes. While it remains uncertain whether he will earn a start in the next match, he has certainly opened the door to one in what should be a manageable matchup against 14th-place Sevilla.