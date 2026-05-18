Adria Pedrosa headshot

Adria Pedrosa News: Subbed in on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Pedrosa generated one clearance in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Getafe.

Pedrosa replaced Andre Silva in the 66th minute and recorded eight touches and four passes. Pedrosa has now come off the bench for back-to-back appearances and has only started eight of his 26 appearances this campaign.

Adria Pedrosa
Elche
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