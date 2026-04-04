Adrian Beck Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Beck (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Gladbach.

Beck has been unable to recover in time from the illness that had already left him as a late call, with his fitness having depended on how he felt Saturday morning. The midfielder had only just returned to training after being sick for several days, and manager Schmidt ultimately decided against risking him for the Gladbach fixture. As a rotational player for the club, his absence carries limited immediate impact, though he will hope to return to full fitness ahead of the coming fixtures.