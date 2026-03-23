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Adrian Beck News: Assists in 3-3 draw as sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Beck assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Beck came on as a sub with seven minutes to go and a few minutes later assisted Marvin Pieringer to give Heidenheim a famous draw against Leverkusen. In the 20 games he has played in this season, he has only started eight, with his last start coming in January. This was his first assist of the season, having also scored once.

Adrian Beck
FC Heidenheim
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