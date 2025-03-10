Fantasy Soccer
Adrian Beck News: Five shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Beck recorded five shots (one on goal) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Hoffenheim.

Beck took a solid volume of shots Sunday but couldn't find the back of the net, as he would fire in five in the draw. This was his first start in two appearances, having only appeared off the bench for 46 minutes in his past two games It has now been nine games since his last goal contribution, scoring a goal on Jan. 11 against Union Berlin.

Adrian Beck
FC Heidenheim
