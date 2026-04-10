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Adrian Beck News: Option again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Beck (illness) is not on the injured list and is an option again for his club.

Beck is back in the mix for Saturday after his last matchday was ruined by illness, recovering from the issues. He has only started in eight of his 20 appearances while recording one goal and one assist, so he will likely only return to a rotational spot.

Adrian Beck
FC Heidenheim
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