Adrian Benedyczak

Adrian Benedyczak Injury: Undergoes ankle surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Benedyczak went under the knife to clean up his left ankle in London, Parma announced.

Benedyczak has been out for about a month, but the team hadn't disclosed the nature of his injury. He sat out the first half of the season due to a previous ankle problem, which evidently continued to bother him after his return, forcing him to undergo another operation that will cost him a few more weeks.

Adrian Benedyczak
Parma
More Stats & News
