Adrian Benedyczak Injury: Undergoes ankle surgery
Benedyczak went under the knife to clean up his left ankle in London, Parma announced.
Benedyczak has been out for about a month, but the team hadn't disclosed the nature of his injury. He sat out the first half of the season due to a previous ankle problem, which evidently continued to bother him after his return, forcing him to undergo another operation that will cost him a few more weeks.
