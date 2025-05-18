Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adrian Bernabe headshot

Adrian Bernabe Injury: Available versus Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Bernabe (thigh) has been named in Parma's squad list to face Napoli on Sunday.

Bernabe has recuperated from a thigh lesion that sidelined him for three matches and will likely start on the bench in his first game back. His return will eventually impact Mandela Keita, Jacob Ondrejka and Hernani's minutes. He has scored once and posted four shots (two on target), one ey pass, six crosses (one accurate) and six corners in his last five outings.

Adrian Bernabe
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now