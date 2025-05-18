Adrian Bernabe Injury: Available versus Napoli

Bernabe (thigh) has been named in Parma's squad list to face Napoli on Sunday.

Bernabe has recuperated from a thigh lesion that sidelined him for three matches and will likely start on the bench in his first game back. His return will eventually impact Mandela Keita, Jacob Ondrejka and Hernani's minutes. He has scored once and posted four shots (two on target), one ey pass, six crosses (one accurate) and six corners in his last five outings.