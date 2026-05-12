Adrian Bernabe Injury: Done for the season

Bernabe will undergo surgery because to address a small groin issue, Parma announced.

Bernabe missed the last tilt because of a hip issue and had been playing through some ailments beforehand. He'll make a full recovery during the summer. Christian Ordonez, Oliver Sorensen and Nahuel Estevez will soak up his minutes in the last two fixtures. He closes his campaign with three goals, one assist, 50 shots (12 on target) and 55 chances created in 32 appearances.