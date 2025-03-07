Adrian Bernabe Injury: Late call for Torino tilt

Bernabe (thigh) "has been able to train with the rest of the group late in the week, and we'll see about Saturday," coach Christian Chivu stated.

Bernabe has recovered rather quickly from his latest thigh problem and could contain his absence to one game, although the boss stated they'd be careful with his minutes if he's indeed available to avoid relapses. He has notched four crosses (zero accurate), three corners, six tackles (four won) and two shots (one on target) in three showings after returning from a previous major injury.