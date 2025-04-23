Fantasy Soccer
Adrian Bernabe Injury: Leaves early in Juventus game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Bernabe exited Wednesday's match against Juventus after 10 minutes due to a physical problem, Gianluca Di Marzio relayed.

Bernabe was subbed off early along with Alessandro Vogliacco after signaling some discomfort. He's set for tests to address the severity of the injury. Naheul Estevez substituted for him but got hurt as well. Hernani and Drissa Camara are the next men up in the midfield.

Adrian Bernabe
Parma
