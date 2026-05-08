Adrian Bernabe Injury: Nursing muscular problem
Bernabe will miss Sunday's clash with Roma due to a iliopsoas muscle soreness, Sky Italy reported.
Bernabe has been limited in training in recent days and will be spared to avoid a more severe injury. He'll attempt to return in May 17's clash with Como. Christian Ordonez, Oliver Sorensen or Nahuel Estevez will take his place in the midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Bernabe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Bernabe See More