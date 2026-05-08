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Adrian Bernabe Injury: Nursing muscular problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Bernabe will miss Sunday's clash with Roma due to a iliopsoas muscle soreness, Sky Italy reported.

Bernabe has been limited in training in recent days and will be spared to avoid a more severe injury. He'll attempt to return in May 17's clash with Como. Christian Ordonez, Oliver Sorensen or Nahuel Estevez will take his place in the midfield.

Adrian Bernabe
Parma
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