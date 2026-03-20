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Adrian Bernabe Injury: Unavailable versus Cremonese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Bernabe (undisclosed) "isn't ready to return yet," coach Carlos Cuesta stated.

Bernabe will sit out the third fixture on the trot and will have two more weeks to heal up ahead of the following round. Christian Ordonez and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia have gotten one start each in relief, while Nahuel Estevez has played more than usual off the bench.

Adrian Bernabe
Parma
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