Adrian Bernabe Injury: Unavailable versus Cremonese
Bernabe (undisclosed) "isn't ready to return yet," coach Carlos Cuesta stated.
Bernabe will sit out the third fixture on the trot and will have two more weeks to heal up ahead of the following round. Christian Ordonez and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia have gotten one start each in relief, while Nahuel Estevez has played more than usual off the bench.
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