Adrian Bernabe headshot

Adrian Bernabe Injury: Will miss Fiorentina match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Bernabe "won't be available Sunday because he has been dealing with a lingering ailment, which flared up this week," coach Carlos Cuesta announced.

Bernabe will skip his first game of the season with an ailment and will try to recuperate for Friday's game versus Torino. Christian Ordonez, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Oliver Sorensen and Nahuel Estevez will absorb his minutes in the midfield.

Adrian Bernabe
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Bernabe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Bernabe See More
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 19 [UPDATED]
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 19 [UPDATED]
Rotowire Staff
January 14, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 5
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 5
Rotowire Staff
October 14, 2020