Adrian Bernabe Injury: Will stay out versus Torino

Bernabe (undisclosed) "has continued to train on the side and won't return Friday against Torino," coach Carlos Cuesta relayed.

Bernabe will miss the second fixture in a row because of an unspecified muscular injury and could also be held out versus Cremonese next Saturday, as he's taking further tests to better assess the problem and hasn't done much in practice in the past fortnight. Hans Nicolussi Caviglia got the nod in relief last week, while Christian Ordonez came off the bench.