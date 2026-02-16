Adrian Bernabe News: Scores opener

Bernabe scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Verona.

Bernabe scored with a strike from outside the box off a pass from Mandela Keita early in Sunday's match against Verona, snapping a 13-game goal drought. He also recorded a season-high five shots while adding three chances created and eight crosses. The midfielder is an undisputed starter for his side, having started 24 of his 25 appearances this season while tallying three goals and one assist during that span.