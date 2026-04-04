Adrian Bernabe News: Serviceable versus Lazio

Bernabe (undisclosed) registered two shots (one on goal), three clearances and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Bernabe got the call right away after shaking off a muscular problem and didn't look rusty, putting up his usual numbers before leaving a little early because he was cramping up. He has fired at least one shot in five consecutive displays, amassing 12 attempts (four on target) and notching nine key passes and nine corners during that stretch. Instead, he halted a seven-match string with at least one cross in this one.