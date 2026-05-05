Adrian de la Fuente Injury: Does specific work, still doubtful

De la Fuente (undisclosed) was completing specific work Tuesday and remains a doubt for Friday's clash against Osasuna, according to Sin Tregua.

De la Fuente had appeared to have cleared the issue that ruled him out of Saturday's clash against Villarreal, but his step back to specific work Tuesday is a concern heading into Friday's crucial survival battle against Osasuna. The club will continue to monitor his condition over the coming sessions before making a final call on his involvement, with Alan Matturro on standby to cover if De la Fuente cannot be cleared in time.