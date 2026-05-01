Adrian de la Fuente Injury: Ruled out against Villarreal

De la Fuente (undisclosed) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Villarreal, according to coach Luis Castro. "Dela is not going to play, we don't want to take risks."

De la Fuente is dealing with an undisclosed issue and no details have been provided on the nature of it, but the cautious approach from manager Castro suggests the club is managing a minor concern rather than dealing with a significant injury. Alan Matturro is expected to step into the starting lineup in his place against the Yellow Submarine as Levante push through the final stretch of their season.