Adrian de la Fuente Injury: Trains in full Thursday
De la Fuente (undisclosed) resumed full team training Thursday after completing specific work Wednesday, putting him in contention for Friday's clash against Osasuna, according to A Punt Esports.
De la Fuente had been limited to individual specific work Wednesday, but his progression to full collective sessions is an encouraging sign heading into a crucial survival battle fixture. The club will make a final call on his involvement before Friday's kickoff, with Alan Matturro having been on standby to cover if needed. Getting De la Fuente available adds a welcome option for coach Luis Castro as Levante push for the points they desperately need in the relegation fight.
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