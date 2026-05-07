Adrian de la Fuente Injury: Trains in full Thursday

De la Fuente (undisclosed) resumed full team training Thursday after completing specific work Wednesday, putting him in contention for Friday's clash against Osasuna, according to A Punt Esports.

De la Fuente had been limited to individual specific work Wednesday, but his progression to full collective sessions is an encouraging sign heading into a crucial survival battle fixture. The club will make a final call on his involvement before Friday's kickoff, with Alan Matturro having been on standby to cover if needed. Getting De la Fuente available adds a welcome option for coach Luis Castro as Levante push for the points they desperately need in the relegation fight.