Adrian de la Fuente News: Busy on both ends in loss

De la Fuente had three off-target shots, sent in three inaccurate crosses and made four tackles (two won), five clearances and four interceptions during Sunday's 2-0 loss against Valencia.

De la Fuente put up another impressive two-way performance, being solid at the heart of the defense and a big aerial threat on the attacking end. His ability to rack up numbers on the less glamourous end is very well documented but the center-back added another layer of productivity over his last eight starts, with two goals, one assist and 15 shots, profiling as one of La Liga's most intriguing fantasy assets from his position.