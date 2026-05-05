Adrian de la Fuente News: Clears injury scare

De la Fuente (undisclosed) has been cleared and is back in normal training after the issue that ruled him out of Saturday's clash against Villarreal proved minor, the club posted.

De la Fuente had been held out as a precaution by coach Luis Castro, but his return to normal sessions is a clean bill of health heading into the remaining fixtures. The defender should push to regain his role in Levante's lineup as the club fights through the final stretch of their survival battle, with Alan Matturro having covered in his absence against the Yellow Submarine.