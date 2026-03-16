Adrian de la Fuente News: Eligible going forward

De la Fuente is available for selection after serving suspension in Monday's match against Rayo Vallecano.

De la Fuente may regain a starting role over Alan Matturro in future games after being banned due to card accumulation. The 27-year-old should be reliable for significant playing time and averages of 5.3 clearances and 1.5 interceptions per game, the latter of which is the highest on the squad. He has also scored two goals and delivered one assist in 24 league appearances this season.