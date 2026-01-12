De la Fuente delivered Levante's key creative action, slipping the through ball that set up Iker Losada's 55th minute equalizer following a set-piece restart. He also put in strong defensive work late, contributing one tackle, one interception and six clearances. The center-back has been very decisive in his last three games, contributing two chances created and three shots while scoring once and providing one assist, highlighting the style of play new coach Luis Castro wants to build with the team.