Adrian de la Fuente News: Scores for Levante

de la Fuente scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Celta Vigo.

De La Fuente earned a second start in a row, finding the back of the net Tuesday against Celta. This was his third goal on the season, assisting once while starting 28 times in 31 appearances, completing 162 clearances with 47 interceptions and 29 tackles.