Adrian de la Fuente News: Shot from defense

De la Fuente generated one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Espanyol.

De la Fuente had a rough start to the season as the Levante defense gave up three goals, making an interception and two tackles in his time on the field. He would also add a shot from the defense, although it was not on target. After starting in 30 appearances last season, he appears to be set for a starting role again.