Adrian de la Fuente headshot

Adrian de la Fuente News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 11:11am

De la Fuente (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Friday's meeting with Osasuna.

De la Fuente has regained full health following a one-game absence and should be ready to go the full 90 minutes, considering he has played an essential role in central defense throughout the season. While he has taken a few shots and crosses lately, most of his fantasy upside comes from his averages of 5.2 clearances and 1.5 interceptions per contest. Alan Matturro will return to the bench to make way for the regular starter.

Adrian de la Fuente
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