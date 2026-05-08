Adrian de la Fuente News: Starting Friday

De la Fuente (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Friday's meeting with Osasuna.

De la Fuente has regained full health following a one-game absence and should be ready to go the full 90 minutes, considering he has played an essential role in central defense throughout the season. While he has taken a few shots and crosses lately, most of his fantasy upside comes from his averages of 5.2 clearances and 1.5 interceptions per contest. Alan Matturro will return to the bench to make way for the regular starter.