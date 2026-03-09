Adrian de la Fuente News: Will miss one game

de la Fuente will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

de la Fuente picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Monday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. The center-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line for Levante this season, therefore his absence will force a reshuffle in the defense, with Alan Matturro likely taking his spot for that game.