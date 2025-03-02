Adrian Embarba News: Records six crosses
Embarba generated three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sevilla.
Embarba was in the starting XI for the first time in three appearances Saturday, seeing 70 minutes of work. His contribution was solid, registering two chances created, three shots and six crosses in the draw. He has now gone seven appearances since his last goal contribution.
