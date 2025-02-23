Adrian Embarba News: Subbed in on Saturday

Embarba had six crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Villarreal.

Embarba replaced the injured Isi Palazon in the 14th minute. Embarba recorded the most crosses in his team, completed three dribbles, created three chances and also contributed defensively with one tackle, one interception and one clearance. He has started 13 of his 23 appearances and may start more upcoming games, if Isi Palazon's injury is deemed serious.