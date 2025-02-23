Fantasy Soccer
Adrian Embarba headshot

Adrian Embarba News: Subbed in on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Embarba had six crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Villarreal.

Embarba replaced the injured Isi Palazon in the 14th minute. Embarba recorded the most crosses in his team, completed three dribbles, created three chances and also contributed defensively with one tackle, one interception and one clearance. He has started 13 of his 23 appearances and may start more upcoming games, if Isi Palazon's injury is deemed serious.

Adrian Embarba
Rayo Vallecano
