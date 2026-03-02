Adrian Liso headshot

Adrian Liso News: Receives late red card in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Liso was shown a red card in stoppage time after coming off the bench during Monday's 1-0 win over Real Madrid.

Liso barely contributed to his team's big victory via tackling play and time wasting, which got him sent off in the final minutes. He's now banned for the upcoming match against Betis and could play again in a week 28 fixture at Atletico Madrid. He has seen limited playing time as a backup option over the last five league contests, so his absence will be a blow to the team's depth while Luis Vazquez and Martin Satriano retain the starting jobs up front.

Adrian Liso
Getafe
