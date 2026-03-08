Adrian Liso News: Serves suspension
Liso has served his suspension and is an option again.
Liso is set to return next contest after a one-game ban had him out against Betis, gaining some depth for the squad. He has only been a bench option the past five games after a starting role to begin the season, appearing to have fallen out of favor after only three goals in 22 appearances this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Liso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Liso See More