Adrian Liso News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Liso has served his suspension and is an option again.

Liso is set to return next contest after a one-game ban had him out against Betis, gaining some depth for the squad. He has only been a bench option the past five games after a starting role to begin the season, appearing to have fallen out of favor after only three goals in 22 appearances this campaign.

Adrian Liso
Getafe
