Adrian Marin Injury: Dealing with muscular problem

Marin is a game-time decision for Sunday's derby against Inter Miami due to a thigh injury, the league reported Saturday.

Marin completed 90 minutes as a left-back in the opening weekend, after which he apparently picked up a blow. If the issue turns out to be serious, youngster Tahir Reid-Brown could be a nominal option to fill in. However, Marin will likely play as soon as he's fully fit and could be relied on for both playmaking and defensive numbers.