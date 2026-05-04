Adrian Marin News: Assists in 4-3 win

Marin assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Inter Miami CF. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Marin picked up an assist as Orlando defeated Inter Miami 4-3 in the local rivalry. This is his second assist of the season, both of which have come in the last two matches. He has started seven of the 11 games that Orlando has played this year, having started four games in a row.