Adrian headshot

Adrian News: Allows three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Adrian made three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Celta Vigo.

Adrian made his fourth straight appearance in the net, letting in three goals on three saves in the loss to Celta Vigo on Saturday. He's conceded eight goals in that span since taking over the first keeper position, making 10 saves with a clean sheet in that span. His next La Liga opponent will be against Real Sociedad on Sunday, who have scored seven goals in the last five contests.

Adrian
Betis
More Stats & News
