Adrian News: Allows two in win

Adrian made two saves and conceded two goals during Sunday's 3-2 win over Leganes.

Adrian got beaten twice by Dani Raba during the opening frame but couldn't do much to prevent either goal. Then, he was very solid throughout the rest of the contest as his side came from behind to get a spectacular 3-2 win. The goalkeeper was coming off keeping two clean sheets and allowing just two goals over his previous four starts and will try to get back to this form after the international break.