Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adrian headshot

Adrian News: Concedes once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Adrian recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 3-1 win against Girona.

Adrian bounced back after a disappointing performance against Villareal with a strong outing, as he made three saves while allowing one goal in the match against Girona. He was beaten in the 85th minute with the game already out of hand for the opposition. Next, he'll face off against Valladolid, the league's lowest scoring team.

Adrian
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now