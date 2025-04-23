Adrian News: Concedes once in win

Adrian recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 3-1 win against Girona.

Adrian bounced back after a disappointing performance against Villareal with a strong outing, as he made three saves while allowing one goal in the match against Girona. He was beaten in the 85th minute with the game already out of hand for the opposition. Next, he'll face off against Valladolid, the league's lowest scoring team.