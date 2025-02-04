Fantasy Soccer
Adrian News: Concedes two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Adrian recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Athletic.

Adrian has played each of Betis' last three games, and his form has gone back and forth. This time around, his form is on the negative side, with him conceding multiple goals. Sandwiched between multiple appearances with multiple goals conceded is a clean sheet, something he will look to log in Betis' next game, currently scheduled for Feb. 8 at Celta Vigo.

