Adrian News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Adrian had one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Las Palmas.

Adrian faced just one shot on target in Sunday's win, making it easy for him to secure his third clean sheet in his last seven starts. His defense obviously deserves a lot of credit for the clean sheet, as does Las Palmas' Dario Essugo who was sent off in the 61st minute. He faces another very favorable matchup Sunday at Leganes, a side which has scored just 24 goals through 27 matches this season.