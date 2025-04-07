Adrian News: Lets in one goal
Adrian registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Barcelona.
Adrian had a solid outing against Barcelona, making four saves while allowing just a goal Saturday. His form has also been great of late, allowing just six goals with 12 saves and two clean sheets in that span. The keeper will face off against Villarreal for the next game on Sunday, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.
