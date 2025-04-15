Adrian News: Poor showing in key match

Adrian made no saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Villarreal.

Adrian failed to provide a big performance in one of Betis' biggest games of the season. The 38 year old conceded two goals against Villarreal and made a grand total of zero saves. Betis now sit in sixth place with Villarreal three points clear of them in fifth. With Adrian's lackluster display on Sunday combined with the fact that he did not start in the first leg of Betis' Conference Leg tie, it is unlikely he will be between the posts on Thursday for the second leg.