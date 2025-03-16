Adrian Rodriguez News: Prevents further damage

Adrian Rodriguez recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-2 draw versus Las Palmas.

Rodriguez was a key factor in helping Deportivo Alaves hold on to a 2-2 draw against Las Palmas. The Spanish keeper made four saves (all from inside of his own box), one diving save, and completed 13 long ball passes. It was Rodriguez's first full start of the La Liga season, so some nerves were to be expected. However, for the most part, he held his own. The international break will allow for some much needed preparation for when Alvaes face Rayo Vallecano on March 29.