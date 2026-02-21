Adrian Semper Injury: Back on the bench versus Fiorentina
Semper (knee) "is in better shape and has practiced fully for two days, but Nicolas will start again Monday," coach Oscar Hiljemark relayed.
Semper has overcome a minor knee problem that shelved him for a month, but the gaffer will wait until he's closer to 100 percent before giving him the nod. Simone Scuffet (undisclosed) is on the mend, so third-stringer Nicolas will stay between the sticks.
