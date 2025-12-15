Semper returned to the team after missing the last two games and was able to keep the opposition scoreless for most of the contest with some help from their lack of accuracy in front of the net. However, he couldn't do much when substitute Nikola Stulic anticipated the defender inside the six-yard box to slot home a pass from the left and ruin what would've been the fifth clean sheet over the last nine starts for the goalkeeper. Semper, who's still tied for sixth among his Serie A peers with 44 saves, will try to bounce back during Dec. 21 visit to Cagliari.