Adrian Semper News: Allows three goals in Roma clash

Semper recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-0 defeat versus Roma.

Semper had a hapless display, as Donyell Malen hit the net in all three of his attempts, and Roma didn't have further shots on goal. He has started in back-to-back games over Nicolas and Simone Scuffet, making one save and surrendering four goals, but he hasn't been particularly great. Up next, Pisa will host Genoa on Sunday.