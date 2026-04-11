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Adrian Semper News: Allows three goals in Roma clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Semper recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-0 defeat versus Roma.

Semper had a hapless display, as Donyell Malen hit the net in all three of his attempts, and Roma didn't have further shots on goal. He has started in back-to-back games over Nicolas and Simone Scuffet, making one save and surrendering four goals, but he hasn't been particularly great. Up next, Pisa will host Genoa on Sunday.

Adrian Semper
Pisa
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