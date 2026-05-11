Adrian Semper News: Allows three in loss

Semper made two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus Cremonese.

Semper's struggles continued as he conceded three goals to extend his run without a clean sheet to 12 consecutive games. The goalkeeper had opened the season impressively for a newly promoted side, keeping four clean sheets in his first 11 games, but since then the team has been unable to keep a single one, with the side now sitting in 20th place and relegated. Another tough test awaits on Sunday against Napoli.