Adrian Semper News: Concedes once in Torino tilt
Semper made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Torino.
Semper returned between the sticks after over two months, as the coach had preferred Nicolas after he shook off a knee injury, and was beaten by a point-blank finish. It remains to be determined whether the choice is permanent, and Simone Scuffet will also be in the mix after recovering from a physical problem. Semper has conceded at least one in seven straight appearances, surrendering 12 goals and making 24 saves. Up next, Pisa will face Roma away Friday.
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