Adrian Semper News: DNP in Fiorentina meeting

Semper (knee) was an unused sub in Monday's 1-0 defeat against Fiorentina.

Semper recovered from injury but didn't start right away, as anticipated by the coach, even though Simone Scuffet (undisclosed) is out as well. It remains to be seen whether the new manager will stick with Nicolas, who has been serviceable. Semper has been the starter for most of the season, allowing 25 goals, making 60 saves and keeping four clean sheets in 17 showings.